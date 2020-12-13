Francesco Friedrich won a men’s two-man bobsleigh World Cup race for the fifth time this season after prevailing alongside Thorsten Margis in Innsbruck.

The German missed out on top spot for the first time in the campaign on Saturday but responded in style with a combined time of 1:43.29 on the Austrian ice.

Times of 51.60 and 51.69 seconds – the quickest in each run – were enough to prevail with the Olympic champion 0.16s ahead of Johannes Lochner and his partner Christian Rasp.

Lochner is the only man to have beaten Friedrich in a World Cup race this season having done so in the opening race of this double-header.

Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis rounded out the top three as Latvia celebrated another medal on the World Cup stage.

British representation came in the shape of Brad Hall and Greg Cackett, who ended in a creditable sixth place in a time of 1:44.13, less than a second off top spot.

The two secured an historic silver medal in Igls less than a year ago with this performance concluding a strong weekend for Hall, finishing seventh alongside Nick Gleeson in his season-opener on Saturday.

Lamin Deen and former track athlete James Dasaolu finished 19th following two consistent runs.

Five race wins and a second place means Friedrich tops the World Cup standings with 1335 points, almost 100 clear of the chasing pack.

Lochner sits in second place having missed out on the top three just once this term, while back-to-back bronze medals takes Kibermanis into the top three.

The two-man bobsleigh World Cup season features two more races prior to the Christmas break with Innsbruck once again playing host to a double-header next weekend.

