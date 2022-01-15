The destination of the two-man bobsleigh overall World Cup title rarely looked in doubt but Francesco Friedrich finished with a flourish anyway as he won in St Moritz to continue his perfect Olympic preparation.

Friedrich, accompanied by brakeman Thorsten Margis, dominated in sunny Switzerland to romp to his seventh victory in eight two-man World Cup races this season to go alongside his current clean sweep with one race to go in the four-man.

The race doubled as the European Championships, meaning Friedrich also became two-man continental champion for the sixth time to add to his 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 successes.

The German superstar posted the fastest time, 1:05.89, on the first run and cruised home in the second run for a total clocking of 2:11.76.

His second-run time of 1:05.89 was actually only second-fastest as Canada's Justin Kripps laid down a track record 1:05.80 to leapfrog Johannes Lochner into silver and prevent a German one-two.

Kripps and brakeman Cam Stones finished 0.19s behind Friedrich on the day and also secured second spot in the overall World Cup standings, as previous incumbent Rostislav Gaitiukevich came fourth.

Lochner settled for a podium finish as he split Kripps and Gaitiukevich to come third and all three will harbour ambitions of earning an Olympic medal in Beijing in three weeks' time.

Great Britain's Brad Hall rounded out a brilliant two-man season with a creditable sixth place to finish fifth in the World Cup standings, having notched an impressive six top-six finishes in eight races, and he too will head to Beijing with a legitimate shot at the podium.

