Francesco Friedrich stormed to his eighth victory in nine World Cup races this season with Thorsten Margis as the German clinched European Championship gold in Winterberg.

The Olympic and world champion pilot, with push athlete Margis, finished his two runs with a combined time of 1:50.08 to top the podium in the two-man bobsleigh.

Friedrich's time was 0.67 seconds better than his nearest rival Johannes Lochner, with Eric Franke, who claimed silver in an overall time of 1:50.75.

Third place went to the Austrian team of Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer (0.85 seconds back), who secured their country's first European medal in the two-man event since 1973.

It is the third time Friedrich has won the European crown while his 45th World Cup victory means the German is not tied with the bobsleigh pilot record-holder, Andre Lange.

Elsewhere, the Swiss team of Michael Vogt/Sandro Michel celebrated their best European Championships result in Winterberg as they finished fourth (1:51.20).

Rostislav Gaitiukevich from Russia also achieved his best result so far with Ilya Malykh, finishing in fifth, as Friedrich extended his overall World Cup lead over Lochner.

