Francesco Friedrich became the most successful male pilot in the history of the bobsleigh World Championships with two-man gold in Altenberg.

The German romped home by two seconds on home ice to win his tenth individual world title, his seventh in the two-man event.

His compatriot Johannes Lochner repeated his silver medal from 2020 alongside Eric Franke, 2.05s behind the winners. It is Lochner's fourth silver medal at the World Championships.

The hosts completed a clean sweep of the rostrum as junior world champions Hans-Pete Hannighofer and Christian Roeder edged Swiss pair Simon Friedli and Andreas Haas to a medal.

