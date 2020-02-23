Friedrich makes it six on the spin on home ice

The duo proved too strong at Altenberg, keeping hold of the lead that they held after Saturday's opening two runs to eventually prevail over Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber in silver, and Latvian duo Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis in bronze.

After holding a 0.94s advantage overnight, runs of 55.98s and 56.37s were enough to see them beat out Lochner and Weber by 1.65s and Kibermanis and Miknis by 1.79s.

The result saw Friedrich notch his sixth consecutive world title and Margis registered his fifth, with their compatriots Lochner and Weber moving up from their overnight third place as Nico Walther and Eric Franke dropped down to fourth, with Kibermanis and Miknis profiting.