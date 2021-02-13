Defending world champion Francesco Friedrich is on course for successive four-man World Championship golds after taking the lead at the halfway point in Altenberg, Germany.

The 30-year-old double Olympic champion, alongside his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller, registered the fastest time in both of Saturdayâ€™s runs to set an overall time of 1:48.04.

Bobsleigh Friedrich makes it six in a row in Altenberg 07/02/2021 AT 18:19

That sees them sit.38 seconds ahead of Austria's Benjamin Maier and his team of Danut Moldovan, Markus Sammer and Kristian Huber, who lost ground in the second run of the day.

Both teams have been on the podium in every World Cup race so far this season and the two continued their dominance at World Championship level.

Rounding out the top three so far is Germany's Johannes Lochner and his team of Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp, who were 0.71s off the pace.

Britain's two hopefuls ended the day 14th and 15th, with Brad Hall's team the better off and 1.62s behind Friedrich's leading time, while Lamin Deen's quartet were a further 0.04s back.

Sportsbeat 2021

Bobsleigh Kaillie Humphries breaks two-woman World Championship record 06/02/2021 AT 21:09