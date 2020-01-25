Friedrich reigns supreme once again at Konigssee bobsleigh World Cup

The German and compatriot Thorsten Margis sent the home crowd into raptures as Friedrich extended his advantage to 228 points at the top of the table, now on 1110 points to Justin Kripps' 882.

Kripps and Cameron Stones came second following an impressive second run of 49.61s, while Michael Vogt – who is third in the overall standings – languished back in joint-sixth alongside teammate Cyril Bieri.

German pairing Nico Walther and Malte Schwenzfeier finished third in Germany but it was Friedrich who advanced his hegemony on home soil, clocking the fastest time on both runs to triumph by 0.51s.

The victorious duo crossed the line in 49.27s on their first run before showing consistency on their second, stopping the clock in 49.39s to thwart the advances of Kripps and Stones.

And Friedrich's lead to the top of the table is now a formidable one, winning all of the previous four World Cup events to mark himself out as the man to beat in the competition.

The World Cup travels to St. Moritz in Switzerland next weekend, where the rest of the field will be seeking to narrow the German's ever-increasing gap at the summit of the table.

Sportsbeat 2019