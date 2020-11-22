Defending World Cup champion Francesco Friedrich continued his excellent start to the season with a second victory in two days in the two-man bobsleigh in Sigulda, Latvia.

Friedrich topped the podium once again, but this time with Alexander Schueller by his side instead of Thorsten Margis.

Bobsleigh Friedrich picks up where he left off in Sigulda 7 HOURS AGO

After the first run, the German duo had a lead of 0.03 seconds over compatriots Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke.

But they extended this in the second run to produce a winning time of 1:39.14 and finish 0.21 seconds ahead of Lochner and Franke.

Swiss duo Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel claimed their second podium of the weekend when they finished third 0.65 seconds behind the winners.

With two victories to his name, Friedrich sits at the top of the World Cup standings and is 30 points ahead of Lochner.

Bobsleigh UK Sport investigating racism claims against British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association - report 30/09/2020 AT 17:27