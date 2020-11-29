Francesco Friedrich maintained his perfect Sigulda record by securing back-to-back two-man bobsleigh World Cup gold medals.

Having won alongside Thorsten Margis on Saturday, Friedrich teamed up with Alexander Schueller but the result remained the same in Latvia.

In fact Sunday's two runs were close to being identical, stopping the clock in 49.19 seconds on both occasions to total 1:38.38.

That proved to be 0.44 seconds clear of the rest of the field with Switzerland's Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel finishing second having sat fourth at the halfway stage.

They too had similar runs, following up their 49.43s first run with 49.39s next time down the ice to take the second spot on the podium.

Germany's Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp rounded off the top three, less than a tenth of a second back from Vogt.

But there was no stopping Friedrich, with the Olympic gold medallist and reigning World Cup champion winning all four of the two-man bobsleigh events at Sigulda.

Unsurprisingly, he leads this season's World Cup standings with compatriot Lochner in second place, despite failing to reach the podium in the opening race of the weekend.

The two-man World Cup season now heads from Latvia to Austria with back-to-back weekends in Innsbruck in December.

