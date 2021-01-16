Francesco Friedrich continued his dominant bobsleigh campaign as he took World Cup two-man bobsleigh gold in St Moritz.

Friedrich has won all bar one of the World Cup events so far this season, and his 47 career victories are the most of any pilot.

Alongside push athlete Alexander Schueller, Friedrich was the class of the field, with the duo finishing 0.45 seconds clear of compatriots Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer.

Friedrich and Schueller led by 0.19 seconds after the first run, and were the quickest again second time around on their way to victory.

Canada's Justin Kripps, who shared Olympic gold with Friedrich in the two-man bobsleigh in 2018, had to settle for third.

Friedrich's lead over Lochner in the two-man standings now sits at 176 points and he could clinch his fourth title next week in Konigsee. Sportsbeat 2021

