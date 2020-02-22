German men in control at halfway in bobsleigh World Championships

The duo look strong in Altenberg, leading by 0.94 seconds after clocking times of 54.00s and 54.09s in the first two runs as Friedrich seeks his sixth world title and Margis his fifth.

Germany currently own the top four places in the standings as Nico Walther and Franke Eric are second, while Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber lead Richard Oelsner and Malte Schwenzfeier by one hundredth of a second to sit third.

The final two runs are on Sunday afternoon, when Friedrich and Margis will be keen to turn their strong position into another world title.

Sportsbeat 2020