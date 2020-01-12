Germans dominate as Friedrich takes four-man bob top spot in Altenberg

Victory in France was Friedrich's second of the season, after also topping the charts in Winterberg in the first event of the new year.

The team of Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Alexander Schueller and Thorsten Margis edged out their compatriots to take the win in a combined time of 1:55.85, with Johannes Lochner's fellow German team finishing runners-up just 0.21 seconds behind.

The Latvian team headed by Oskars Kibermanis ended the event in third, clocking a time of 1:56.18 overall, while the German domination was completed by Nico Walther's team in fourth.

Friedrich added victory in the four-man competition to his success in the two-man event on Saturday, where he was once again paired with Schueller.

The win keeps the 29-year-old top of the overall standings after five events, and has seen his lead extended to 23 points from Lochner in second. Justin Kripps, who finished fifth in France, rounds off the top three with some 58 points behind.

Sportsbeat 2020