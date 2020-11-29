Laura Nolte won the second race of her World Cup career as Germany maintained their scintillating start to the new bobsleigh season.

Nolte and partner Leonie Fiebig proved uncatchable in the two-woman event in Sigulda, registering the quickest times in both runs to win by 0.24 seconds.

Victory for Nolte means the Youth Olympic champion now has five podium finishes from her seven World Cup starts.

First came an effort of 51.02 seconds – just 0.02s better off than Mariama Jamanka and Vanessa Mark – while their 51.35s second run left them with a total time of 1:42.37.

That saw them finish a quarter of a second clear of two pairings, with Jamanka and Mark joining their fellow Germans, Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack, in sharing the silver medal.

Kalicki and Strack were fourth at halfway but pulled it out of the bag thereon to join their compatriots on the podium.

Just six sleds finished the event with the seventh entrant, Martina Fontanive and Nadja Pasternack of Switzerland, failing to complete their second run.

The two-woman World Cup season now heads from Latvia to Austria with back-to-back weekends in Innsbruck in December.

