It was a second World Cup win from a second start in the 2-woman bobsleigh for Stephanie Schneider in St Moritz.

After claiming a win in December in Innsbruck, the German bobsledder teamed up with Leonie Fiebig again to triumph in Switzerland.

Bobsleigh Record-breaker Friedrich adds another World Cup gold to his collection in St Moritz 42 MINUTES AGO

Schneider was ranked third after her first run, having completed the course in 1:08.55 but the duo put in a blistering second run of 1:07.99 to claim gold.

Second-place went to USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman, who finished 0.08 seconds behind the German pair.

And Switzerland's Melanie Hasler and Irina Strebel claimed the final spot on the podium 0.19 seconds behind the winners.

Bobsleigh Friedrich untouchable in St Moritz YESTERDAY AT 13:50