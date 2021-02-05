American duo Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones lead the ranks at the halfway stage of the two-woman bobsleigh event after setting the best times in both runs on the first day of the 2021 IBSF World Championships in Altenberg.

Driver Humphries - a two-time Olympic champion for Canada before switching allegiances to the USA - is bidding to become the first woman to win four bobsleigh world titles.

And a total time of 1:52.94 alongside Jones was enough to yield a 0.34 seconds lead in front of second-placed German pair Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack, while fellow home favourites Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi finished third.

"I made some mistakes today that I can clean up tomorrow," Humphries said. "I want to make it as challenging for my competitors as they make it for me."

The two-woman competition concludes with the final two runs on February 6.

