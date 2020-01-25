Humphries rules in Konigssee to increase World Cup lead

The USA's Humphries and teammate Sylvia Hoffmann triumphed by just 0.03s in southern Germany, edging ahead of home favourites Laura and Erline Nolte after a searing second run.

The American duo languished in third after a below-par first run of 50.95s, trailing the German pairing as well as Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowksi who both stopped the clock in 50.85s.

But a rapid second run of just 50.62s propelled them to victory, with the Nolte duo's time of 50.75s denying them victory in front of an expectant home crowd.

Fellow Germans Stephanie Schneider and Ann-Christin Strack finished third in Konigssee, completing runs of 50.97s and 50.69s – the latter being the second-fastest second run – while De Bruin and Bujnowski came fourth to miss out on the podium by 0.06s.

The victory sees Humphries increase her lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings to 48 points, sitting ahead of Schneider who may well rue a missed opportunity on home ice.

Mariama Jamanka is in third on 1171 points despite her disappointing sixth-place finish at the event, while De Bruin lies fourth just 25 points behind.

The next World Cup event comes from St. Moritz in Switzerland, where Humphries will be seeking to emulate her exploits in Germany to further augment her lead at the summit of the table.

