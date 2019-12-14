Humphries takes Lake Placid bobsleigh gold

The double Olympic champion, teamed up with PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Lauren Gibbs, took gold in the two-woman bobsleigh in New York state.

Humphries, 34, and Gibbs, recorded a time of 1:54.03, which was 0.15s ahead of silver medallists Kim Kalicki and Erline Nolte of Germany.

Humphries, who parted ways with Bobsleigh Canada after taking bronze at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, also finished ahead of Canada's Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski, who took bronze.

Sportsbeat 2019