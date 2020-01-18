Jamanka strengthens defence of World Cup crown with maiden season win

Partnered by Annika Drazek, the German duo clocked times of 53.68s and 53.66s in their two runs, finishing 0.19s ahead of compatriots Laura and Erline Nolte in second.

Victory gets Jamanka underway for the 2019/20 season following her second-place finish on home ice earlier this month, and the reigning Olympic champion moves to third in the overall standings to strengthen her bid for successive World Cup successes.

Laura Nolte's podium place marked her third successive top-three finish in the competition, with the Youth Olympic champion and partner Erline - coincidentally of no relation to the 21-year-old - finishing just ahead of American pair Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffmann.

Bronze proved enough for two-time Olympic champion Humphries to retain her lead at the top of the overall standings, ahead of Germany's Stephanie Schneider who finished fifth in Austria with Ann-Christin Strack.

Sportsbeat 2020