Kaillie Humphries has won a record-breaking fourth two-woman bobsleigh world title after she and Lolo Jones reigned supreme in Altenberg.

Humphries prevailed alongside Lauren Gibbs in 2020 and repeated the trick on the same ice to make it back-to-back wins – just as she did when representing Canada almost a decade ago.

And this latest crown breaks yet more records for the 35-year-old, taking her beyond Sandra Kiriasis on the all-time standings for titles in the event.

Humphries and Jones stopped the clock in a combined 3:48.26 from their four runs, making the most of a strong opening day to leave Germany with gold medals in their luggage.

Silver went to home athletes Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack, 0.35 seconds off the pace, while their German teammates Lauren Nolte and Deborah Levi rounded off the podium.

Britain’s Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas finished in 19th place.

Humphries and Jones registered the quickest time in each of the opening runs and didn’t let the advantage slip on day two, despite pressure from Kalicki and Strack.

The German pair’s 57.40-second third run was the quickest effort of the day but the Americans held on to the 0.29-second lead they possessed to take top step on the podium.

With two silvers and a bronze when representing Canada, this marked the seventh time Humphries had taken home a medal in the two-woman World Championships, also winning Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014.

While for former sprinter Jones, this was a second medal at global level having been part of the successful mixed team squad at the 2013 World Championships in St Moritz.

Sportsbeat 2021

