Kim Kalicki got the better of her German teammate and Olympic champion Laura Nolte with a track record in Park City handing her victory in the two-woman bobsleigh.

Germany landed a podium clean sweep in the four-man bobsleigh as Francesco Friedrich won his second gold of the weekend, adding to his two-man triumph.

Britain's Brad Hall had to settle for fourth as Germany locked out the podium places, but Hall still sits second in both the two-man and four-man World Cup standings.

Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig twice produced the fastest runs of the day, their first run of 48.60 breaking a 16-year track record held by Americans Shauna Rohbock and Valerie Fleming, to take gold.

Nolte and Lena Neunecker finished 0.23 seconds behind Kalicki and Fiebig, with home fans cheering the USA's Kaillie Humphries and Jasmine Jones to bronze in a time of 1:37.69.

Friedrich slid to his 70th World Cup win with victory in the four-man bobsleigh in a German 1-2-3.

Alongside Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller, Friedrich earned an 0.18-second lead after the first run, with Germany occupying the top three spots.

Switzerland's Michael Vogt produce the fastest second run but could only move one place up to fifth as Germany secured all-three medals with Johannes Lochner and Christoph Hafer taking silver and bronze.

