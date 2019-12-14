Kripps takes Lake Placid bobsled gold
Justin Kripps stayed on the podium for a second week in Lake Placid with a gold medal in Saturday's season-opening four-man bobsled World Cup race.
Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Ben Coakwell finished two runs in one minute 49.50 seconds to beat Latvia's sled driven by Oskars Kibermanis (1:49.89) and Austria's Benjamin Maier (1:49.97).
Last weekend Kripps and Stones also collected bronze in the two-man event and maintained that promising form.
Francesco Friedrich was fourth on Saturday, only the second time in the past 17 World Cup four-man races that Germany failed to reach the medal podium with the other occurring last year, also at Mount van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
