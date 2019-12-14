Kripps takes Lake Placid bobsled gold

Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Ben Coakwell finished two runs in one minute 49.50 seconds to beat Latvia's sled driven by Oskars Kibermanis (1:49.89) and Austria's Benjamin Maier (1:49.97).

Last weekend Kripps and Stones also collected bronze in the two-man event and maintained that promising form.

Francesco Friedrich was fourth on Saturday, only the second time in the past 17 World Cup four-man races that Germany failed to reach the medal podium with the other occurring last year, also at Mount van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.

