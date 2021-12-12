Laura Nolte and Francesco Friedrich continued their dominance of the World Cup with gold medals in Winterberg.

European champion Nolte toasted her third win of the season with victory by a margin of 0.07 seconds alongside push athlete Deborah Levi.

Ad

It was a German clean sweep in the women's race with Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka taking silver with Alexandra Burghardt and Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig bagging bronze.

Bobsleigh Francesco Friedrich made to work for yet another 4-man World Cup gold YESTERDAY AT 13:32

Friedrich cruised to an incredible 20th 4-man World Cup gold medal, his 60th triumph overall. The 31-year-old sealed top step with a combined clocking of 1:49.38, enough to prevail by 0.30 seconds alongside Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller.

Brad Hall guided Britain to another podium finish as their Olympic season gained further momentum with a silver medal alongside Taylor Lawrence, Nick Gleeson and Greg Cackett, six-hundredths of a second ahead of Austria in bronze.

Bobsleigh Fabulous Friedrich proves unstoppable again 05/12/2021 AT 15:47