Johannes Lochner celebrated his first victory of the two-man bobsleigh World Cup season as he and push athlete Eric Franke finished top of the pile in Innsbruck.

Lochner set the quickest time in both runs of the World Cup's fifth race, stopping the clock in a total of 1:42.93.

That saw the Germans prevail by 0.30 seconds ahead of compatriots Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, who had sat third at the halfway stage.

The bronze medal went to Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis while the chasing pack were some way off the pace on the Austrian ice.

British representation came in the form of Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson, 1.02 seconds off top spot but just a hundredth of a second off the top six.

Seventh was the best they could muster while four-man specialist Lamin Deen and World Cup debutant James Dasaolu, a European champion on the athletics track, finished 19th.

Lochner's success means Friedrich's perfect record comes to an end but he still remains top of the World Cup standings with 1110 points.

Lochner, whose win means German athletes have won all the two-man events this season, sits second with 1029 points, with this his fourth podium in five races.

Switzerland's Michael Vogt rounds off the top three despite missing out on the Innsbruck podium.

But he won't have long to wait for his next shot, with Innsbruck playing host to a second race of the weekend on Sunday.

