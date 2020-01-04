Lochner wins fourth European title with Winterberg triumph

Accompanied by Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp, the 29-year-old led an all-German podium as a scintillating second run saw him leapfrog compatriot Francesco Friedrich.

Lochner missed out on a podium spot in the first race of the weekend but after trailing Friedrich – who was piloting a sled containing Candy Bauer, Alexander Schueller and Thorsten Margis – by 0.15 seconds following the first run, he hit top form second time down.

Producing a time of 55.01s, the fastest of the day, Lochner's total time of 1:50.54 minutes proved too quick for Friedrich to match, as he finished 0.02s behind to take silver.

Nico Walther, and his team of Paul Krenz, Kevin Korona and Eric Franke, claimed bronze by finishing 0.22s back, while Great Britain's Brad Hall secured a solid tenth-place finish.

With the race doubling as the European Championships, the podium finishers were also the European medallists – Lochner winning his continent's title for the fourth consecutive year.

