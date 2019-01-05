Mica McNeill just off podium after controversial race in Altenberg

McNeill – leading at the halfway stage in Germany along with her brakewoman Montell Douglas – went off last in the second run with a podium place firmly within their grasp.

However, a sluggish run seemingly dropped them down to sixth overall – an improvement on their seventh from last time out in Winterberg but not enough to crack the top three.

But it then transpired that a cup thrown onto the track may have hampered their start which was adjusted from 6.28seconds to a 5.90 – promoting them to fourth as a result.

That improved on McNeill's previous best ever World Cup finish of fifth but narrowly off the podium.

Victory on the day went to Germany's Mariama Jamanka who continued her impressive start to the season with a dominant second run.

The Olympic champion has won two of the first three races of the World Cup season – finishing second in the other.

Canada's Christine de Bruin finished second while American Elana Meyers Taylor ended up with the bronze but Jamanka is out in the clear at the top of the standings while McNeill climbs to tenth overall.