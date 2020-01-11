Nolte and Levi take shock two-woman bobsleigh World Cup win

Youth Olympic champion Nolte, 21, was competing in just her second ever World Cup event, after making her bow in the competition last week in Winterberg.

The pair took the victory in France with a combined time of 2.01.43 minutes after their two runs, beating the Canadian team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski by 0.21 seconds.

Fellow Germans Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig took the final place on the podium after posting the fastest time on the second run, finishing just 0.01 seconds behind the Canadians overall.

The American pairing of Kaillie Humphries and Lauren Gibbs finished in fourth, but Humphries still tops the overall leaderboard after taking victory in the opening two rounds of the competition.

The Lake Placid event winner leads the way on 834 points, with Schneider putting the pressure on in second with 827.

Mariama Jamanka, who finished fifth in France, rounds off the top three on 770 points after four rounds. Sportsbeat 2020