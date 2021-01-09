Germany's Laura Nolte celebrated her third World Cup victory of the season as she topped the podium in the two-woman bobsleigh race with Deborah Levi in Winterberg.

The race was also counted as the European Championship, meaning 22-year-old pilot Nolte secured gold in her first start in a continental championship.

2016 Olympic Youth Champion Nolte and her push athlete Levi were 0.42 seconds ahead of second place, with their two runs combining for an overall time of 1:53.60.

Nolte's nearest rival was World Cup leader Kim Kalicki with Ann-Christin Strack, with the German clinching the European Championship silver in a combined time of 1:54.02.

Third place was shared by fellow German and Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka, with Leonie Fiebig, as well as Austria's Katrin Beierl and Jennifer Onasanya.

The two bronze medallists both had exactly the same overall time after two races, 1:54.39, finishing 0.79 second back of the champions as they completed the podium.

Elsewhere, Christine de Bruin and Sara Villani of Canada finished fifth while world champion Kaillie Humphries from the USA came in sixth with Sylvia Hoffman at her season debut.

