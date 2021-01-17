Francesco Friedrich made it two World Cup wins out of two in 2021, as the German guided his team to success in the four-man bobsleigh event in St Moritz.

After taking top spot on the podium in Winterberg a week before, it was another superb performance from the quartet to soar to victory, as they recorded the quickest time in both their attempts down the course.

Friedrich was partnered by Thorsten Margis, Martin Grothkopp and Alexander Schueller in Switzerland, with a time of 1:04.81 enough for them to take the lead by 0.04s after the first session, with Benjamin Maier and his Austrian side hot on their tail.

But another devastating display on their second run gave the Germans the victory, as they went even faster to record an overall time of 2:09.56 to give them the maximum World Cup points for the second successive weekend.

The victory in St Moritz made a memorable weekend even better for Friedrich, after the 30-year-old broke the record for most World Cup gold medals in the two-man event on Saturday, with this being his 48th time to finish on top of the standings.

Maier kept the dominant German honest in Sunday's event, as he guided his team to finish just 0.29s behind to claim silver, while Canadian Justin Kripps led his foursome to third, finishing 0.49s behind the leader.

The result in Switzerland sees Friedrich continue to lead the way at the top of the World Cup standings, with the German sitting on a maximum haul of 450 points from the two events held this year.

Maier and Kripps sit just behind on 410 points apiece.

