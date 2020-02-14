Scheider clinches two-woman bobsleigh World Cup title

A runners-up placing at Lake Placid followed by victory at Winterberg and four third-placed finishes saw Schneider take the crown with Germany's Mariama Jamanka taking silver and Canada's Christine de Bruin clinching bronze.

America's Kaillie Humphries had been leading the overall standings but her decision not to attend the final meeting in Latvia saw her finish outside of the medals.

Nadezhda Sergeeva climbed up to fifth in the standings after winning her first World Cup race of the season alongside Elena Mamedova at Sigulda.

The Russian duo beat Romanian pairing Andreea Grecu and Gheorghe Ioana by 0.02 seconds while the German team of Schneider and Lisette Thoene came third.

Sportsbeat 2020