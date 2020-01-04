Schneider secures ninth World Cup victory as Nolte surprises in third

Schneider, racing with Kira Lipperheide as her brake athlete for the first time, beat Olympic and world champion Mariama Jamanka, also of Germany, by 0.04 seconds in what was an impressive performance from each team on home soil.

Jamanka was racing with Annika Drazek for the first time and her second place was her first podium finish of the season.

The real surprise package of the race was 20-year-old Youth Olympic champion Nolte, who alongside brake athlete Deborah Levi pushed the 2010 and 2014 Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the USA into fourth place, 0.44 seconds behind the victors.

But after winning the first two races of the season, Humphries still leads the overall standings by 15 points on 642, while Schneider is second on 627 and Jamanka third on 586.

