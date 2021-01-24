Kim Kalicki's wait for a two-woman bobsleigh World Cup season victory is finally over after taking top spot in Konigsee.

The German had reached the podium in all of her previous five races of the season but finally the top step was hers, taking glory with Ann-Christin Strack on home ice.

The home favourites stopped the clock in 1:41.71, a time 0.25 seconds clear of the field with compatriots Stephanie Schneider and Tamara Steer taking second spot.

Third place went to Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman after the Americans could only muster the ninth quickest run second time around.

Kalicki had sat in bronze medal position at the halfway stage but a second effort of 50.64 seconds – the quickest of the day by more than three tenths – was enough to break the season's duck.

There was also a notable World Cup debut further down the field with Britain's Victoria Williamson sliding at the highest level for the first time, alongside Mica McNeill.

Williamson is a former track cyclist, winning bronze at the 2013 World Championships, with this competition her first since going from pushing pedals to pushing sleds.

Two consistent runs saw the British pair finish in 14th, 1.37 seconds off the pace.

Kalicki's victory wasn't enough for her to take top spot in the two-woman World Cup rankings, sat in second place with 1255 points.

Instead Katrin Beierl is top of the pile, though the Austrian was only able to finish fifth in Konigsee.

The women's World Cup campaign finishes next week with the return to Austria for racing in Innsbruck-Igls. Sportsbeat 2021

