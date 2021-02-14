Francesco Friedrich won his fourth four-man bobsleigh world title in a row by nearly a second on home ice in Altenberg.

The German is one of the most dominant athletes in sport and capped an incredible campaign with an 11th individual World Championship gold.

Friedrich, competing with Thorsten Margis, Alexander Schueller and Candy Bauer, was fastest in all four runs across two days and won by the yawning margin of 0.79 seconds.

The 30-year-old swept two and four-man Olympic golds in PyeongChang and is as close as possible to a racing certainty to do the same in Beijing next year.

Silver went to Austria, piloted by Benjamin Maier, and bronze to the second German sled belonging to Johannes Lochner, who won silver at last year's event.

