Unstoppable force Friedrich slides to more World Cup gold

Francesco Friedrich was joined by a different push partner but his run of two-man World Cup golds remained intact in Altenberg.

Having won the first three races of the season alongside Alexander Schuller, the German combined with Thorsten Margis - his partner in Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018 - for the final race of the year.

There was still no catching the 31-year-old on home ice. A first run effort of 55.09 saw them open up a 0.15s lead on the rest of the field that was lengthened to 0.22s after two runs, taking gold in a combined time of 1:50.37.

His latest triumph means it's nine wins from nine in two-man and four-man World Cup events for the unstoppable Friedrich this season.

Friedrich and Margis's compatriots, Christoph Hafer and Issam Ammour, took silver which is the pilot's best-ever result and second World Cup medal.

Canada's Justin Kripps edged out team-mate Chris Spring to bronze, continuing a good season that has yielded four medals on the top-level circuit, all bronze.

