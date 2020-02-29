Walther leads the way in 4-man bobsleigh

The Olympic silver medallist and his team of Paul Krenz, Eric Franke and Joshua Bluhm lead the standings with a time of 1:48.50 after two rounds.

Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis is just 0.05s behind with Germany's Johannes Lochner currently sat in third but only 0.01s further back.

The top five is rounded out by Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Canada's Justin Kripps, who both sit 0.09s behind the leader.

Britain's Brad Hall continued his excellent form at the competition with tenth place at the halfway point while Lamin Deen sits in 20th place.

Sportsbeat 2020