Anthony Joshua’s management team, 258MGT, have announced that they have “accepted all terms” to fight Tyson Fury, meaning after years of gesturing, the iconic British duo will finally fight.

258MGT added that they were now awaiting a response from Fury's team, to which Frank Warren - Fury's promoter - replied: "Contract will be with you very soon."

The fight is set to take place on December 3 at the Principality Stadium.

A Joshua-Fury all-British super-fight has been mooted for years. However, after Joshua failed to regain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts from Oleksandr Usyk last month, the chance of the fight looked remote.

But, after it emerged that a unification fight between Usyk would have to wait until 2023, Fury offered Joshua a 60-40 purse to fight in late 2022. They offered two dates: November 26 at Wembley or December 3 at the Principality Stadium, with Joshua's team agreeing to the latter.

