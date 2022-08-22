British fighter Anthony Joshua says "I let myself down" after his emotional reaction to losing by split decision against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Joshua was defeated by split decision in the heavyweight title rematch and upon learning his fate, the British boxer picked up two of Usyk's belts and threw them from the ring. He preceded to head for the dressing rooms before stopping in his tracks, returning to the arena and giving an impassioned speech to his opponent and the spectators.

The 32-year-old confronted Usyk saying, "You're not strong, how did you beat me? How? I had character and determination." However, the tone swiftly changed as he took the microphone to reflect on the fight and to speak about a variety of wider issues.



He touched on troubles with the police in his youth, his career and the war in Ukraine, before asking the crowd to pay tribute to Usyk after his victory. On reflection of the events of Saturday night, Joshua simply tweeted: "I let myself down."

The Brit has lost three of his last five contests, all of which were for world titles, but began his career in formidable style winning his first 22 professional fights. This is just some evidence of the quality and consistency that has defined him to date.

In his post-fight press conference, Joshua broke down and was clearly overcome with emotion. With promoter Eddie Hearn by his side, Joshua admitted his actions were born out of frustration with his own performance saying, "When you're angry you might do stupid things."

On social media, Joshua was quick to congratulate his opponent, the 35-year-old Usyk, who also overcame him on points in London last year, and wanted to explain the emotional outburst which followed the final bell.

"You are a class act, champ," Joshua said. "Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me.

"I'll be the first to admit, I let myself down. I acted out of pure passion and emotion and when not controlled it ain't great. I love this sport so, so much and I'll be better from this point on. Respect."

After defeat, time is needed to recover but the best thing is to get back out there and fight as soon as possible. This is exactly what Joshua is hoping to do and he wants to return to the ring before the end of the year.

"I spoke to Eddie (Hearn) and asked him if it's possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing - Eddie said December," Joshua said. "If it's about who I fight, it's come one, come all.

"Whoever wants it can get it, I don't mind."

