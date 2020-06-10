Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury would be one of the biggest all-British fights in boxing history

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed on financial terms for two fights, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

An undisputed world heavyweight title fight between the two British champions has been hyped up for years, but for one reason or another a bout has failed to materialise.

However, that looks set to change, with Joshua’s promoter Hearn admitting two meetings are on the horizon - two fights which could end a much-talked about debate as to who really is Britain's best heavyweight since Lennox Lewis.

"We're making great progress," Joshua's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports. "There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder back in February Image credit: Getty Images

"We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight. It's fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

We've been talking to [Fury's management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua's side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury's side, as well. We're in a good place. It's fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

Anthony Joshua poses for a photo with the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title belts with Eddie Hearn and Barry Hearn Image credit: Getty Images

"A lot to overcome in the meantime. We're moving in the right direction. I'm confident that both guys have giving their blessing for the fight to go ahead."

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight title belts after beating Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia last December.

Meanwhile, back in February, Fury produced a sensational performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in their rematch to win the WBC world title.

