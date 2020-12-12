Anthony Joshua retained his IBF, WBO and WBA after beating Kubrat Pulev.

The 31-year-old Briton was close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round after a sweet right hand but the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1,000.

Boxing Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber 07/12/2020 AT 15:07

Pulev, 39, remained dangerous, without causing Joshua many anxious moments, but there was no escape in the ninth.

Joshua landed a clubbing right upper-cut which sent Pulev to the canvas. The Bulgarian got back to his feet but Joshua connected with another huge right hand to end the contest.

Boxing Fury's request to be removed from SPOTY list is rejected by BBC 02/12/2020 AT 16:18