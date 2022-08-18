Anthony Joshua has described his fight with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in Saudi Arabia as a "must win” bout, as he looks to become a three-time world champion.

Joshua remained reserved and respectful during their press conference on Wednesday, a continuation of the attitude both fighters showed in the build-up to their first fight, which was won by Usyk in September 2021. Usyk is defending his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles.

“That's it, must win,” said Joshua.

"I like the pressure. It's been tough. Robert Garcia, Angel Fernandez, existing members of my previous team as well, definitely pushed me, challenged me.

"Now we just get the job done. Instinct, stay focused, get the job done, God willing, victorious."

Usyk has stepped up from the cruiserweight division to heavyweight over the last three years, and is seen as arguably the best pound for pound fighter in the world.

However, the Ukrainian was visibly bigger at the press conference, with the weigh-in taking place on Friday, but it’s not something Joshua is fazed by.

"He’s big,” said Joshua. “Bulking up, it's probably to help you absorb more punishment. Lifting weights and all that doesn't really make you a puncher.

“But it may help you absorb more punishment. Punchers aren’t made they’re born.”

Usyk was also typically calm and wore traditional Ukrainian clothing with a Cossack Warrior, as well as a shaven head with a single lock of hair to complete his look.

At the face-off, the event came to a rather unorthodox close as the Usyk burst into song accompanied by his team, as they sang a traditional 1875 call to arms which is now sang in resistance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We learned [about] each other in the first fight,” said Usyk. “He learned [about] me, I learned [about] him.

"I don't think the last bout will be continued from round 13. We had enough time to study each other. This Saturday night will be a great, great fight."

