Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, billed ‘Rage on the Red Sea’, will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

Ukrainian Usyk beat Joshua by a unanimous decision in London last year, when the pair fought at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September, in only Joshua’s second professional defeat.

Ad

The two-time former unified world heavyweight champion will be relishing revenge, and has since revamped his training set up, bringing in American trainer Robert Garcia to join Angel Fernandez in his corner.

Boxing Akbar claims European gold in Armenia as Brits take home eight medals 31/05/2022 AT 14:45

The event will go ahead nearly three years on from the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ fight at the Diriyah Arena that saw Joshua reclaim his heavyweight crowns against Andy Ruiz Jr.

“What a roller coaster journey, fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world for the 12th consecutive time,” said Joshua. “I won the belt, unified the division, won another belt, lost the belts, became two-time unified heavyweight champion and now have my date with history set to become three-time unified heavyweight champion of the world.

"What an opportunity."

Chairman of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn said: “We are thrilled to get one of the biggest heavyweight rematches in boxing history made and give Anthony Joshua the chance to reclaim what he lost in London last September.

“Everything is on the line for this unified world heavyweight championship bout, and it could not be a bigger contest.

We know Oleksandr Usyk is a great fighter and we saw that last time out, but I know Anthony Joshua is more determined than ever.

Since the last fight, Usyk temporarily put his boxing career on hold to support his home nation on the front line during their ongoing conflict with Russia.

“I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission,” said Usyk.

Boxing British boxers beaten in quarter-finals at Women's World Championships 17/05/2022 AT 13:22