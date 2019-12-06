Boxing-Champion Ruiz weighs in three stones heavier than Joshua

Joshua tipped the scales at 16 stones and 13 pounds (107.5kg) at the Diriyah venue near the capital Riyadh on Friday, the former champion's lightest ever weight for a world title fight.

Mexican-American Ruiz, stepping up with a sombrero on his head, showed 20 stones and three pounds (128.3kg) -- heavier than the first showdown between the two at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

Ruiz clambered into the ring at 19 stone and two pounds last time, while Joshua was 17 stone nine pounds.

Saturday's WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight title rematch has been promoted as the 'Clash on the Dunes'. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)