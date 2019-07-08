Boxing fan Svitolina hoping to go the distance

The 24-year-old was quicker to the punch against Croatia's Petra Martic, winning 6-4 6-2 to continue her impressive progress in her seventh appearance in the main draw.

She will face unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova on Tuesday with a first Grand Slam semi-final in her sights.

Asked how she is preparing for her matches, Svitolina said boxing was a useful way of letting off steam.

"I think it's a great workout because sometimes you just need to let go the negative things in your head," she said.

"Sometimes it's frustrating matches that you lose. I think it's a good workout also for your mind."

Svitolina said she is a big fan of Britain's former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

"Yeah, big fan of his. Unfortunately his last fight wasn't great," she said. "In Ukraine there are great fighters. I don't know why, but from a long time ago I started doing boxing with my brother. Then throughout the years, just continuing it." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)