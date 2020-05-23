Boxing

Boxing-Fury hopes to 'give fans what they want' with Joshua showdown

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 23 (Reuters) - Tyson Fury said he was eager to give British boxing fans what they want by fighting Anthony Joshua for the undisputed world heavyweight title but he said the duo must focus on their immediate opponents to make such a match happen.

Fury won the WBC title in Las Vegas three months ago with a seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder. Joshua defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles.

Joshua's next fight is with mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev, but their bout scheduled for June 20 was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Fury will take on Wilder in a rematch later this year.

Boxing

Fury hopes to 'give fans what they want' with Joshua showdown

AN HOUR AGO

"If I get knocked out by Wilder, then it won't be on, will it," Fury told Sky Sports.

"It'll be another fight with Wilder... If he loses to Pulev, so close, but so far. In heavyweight boxing, you can never count your chickens before they hatch, so one fight at a time, one victory at a time.

Fury said a meeting with Joshua had the potential to be the biggest match since Britons Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno fought in 1993.

"All going well, god willing, we get on the big fight with me and Joshua, the all-British showdown, and I can give the fans what they want to see, especially the British fans." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Boxing

Boxing-Pulev says he would not step aside for Joshua-Fury fight

20/05/2020 AT 09:27
Boxing

Fury 'mentally happy' to be in ring, eyes Klitschko-like reign

20/05/2020 AT 07:02
Related Topics
Boxing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Boxing

Fury hopes to 'give fans what they want' with Joshua showdown

AN HOUR AGO
Boxing

Boxing-Pulev says he would not step aside for Joshua-Fury fight

20/05/2020 AT 09:27
Boxing

Fury 'mentally happy' to be in ring, eyes Klitschko-like reign

20/05/2020 AT 07:02
Boxing

Boxing-Hearn planning to organise fights in his own back garden

16/05/2020 AT 09:25

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

Tyson Fury urges British fans to fight coronavirus as a nation by staying indoors

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

Fury: 'Not bad for an old fat guy with pillow fists'

00:00:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

Olympic Throwback: Nicola Adams wins historic first women’s boxing gold

00:03:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

YESTERDAY AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Curling

Dominant Sweden lift European title in style

23/11/2019 AT 11:15
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

21/05/2020 AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Montreal Masters

Federer loses set streak but bounces back to beat Ferrer

11/08/2017 AT 06:38
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBoxing-Pulev says he would not step aside for Joshua-Fury fight
Next articleGianluigi Buffon v Peter Schmeichel - Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever