In a post on social media, Manny Pacquiao thanked boxing fans around the world as he announced the ‘hardest decision of his life’ to hang up his gloves for good.

Already a Philippines senator, the 42-year-old is set to focus fully on his political career as he looks to run for president in May 2022.

Pacquiao’s boxing career spanned over 26 years, where he fought 72 times, winning 62 of those, drawing twice and suffering only eight defeats.

The eight-division world champion spoke in a video he posted on Facebook: “As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially to the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye Boxing.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today, I am announcing my retirement.”

Pacquiao’s final bout came in Las Vegas last month, where he lost to Cuba's Yordenis Ugas by a unanimous decision.

The Filipino won 12 world titles, claiming his first major title at the age of 19, and remains the only fighter in history to clinch titles in eight different weight classes.

Pacquiao, who grew up in poverty, said in his 14-minute video: “Thank you for changing my life, when my family was desperate, you gave us hope, you gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty.

Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world.

“Because of you I have been given the courage to change more lives. I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life that I can't imagine. I just heard the final bell. The boxing is over."

