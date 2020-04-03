Boxing-Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed - promoters

Joshua's defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO was set to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought global sport to a standstill with no events taking place in the United Kingdom.

"A new date for the event... is currently being worked on," Matchroom Boxing said in a statement https://www.matchroomboxing.com/news/joshua-vs-pulev-postponed. "We will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)