Boxing

Boxing-Joshua will have only one fight this year, says Hearn

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will have only one fight this year but he could take on British compatriot Tyson Fury twice in 2021, his promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday.

Joshua, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, is due to fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev next while Fury, the WBC champion, has a rematch due with American Deontay Wilder.

The dates and venues have yet to be set.

Boxing

Boxing-Possible Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn

18 HOURS AGO

With neither Wilder nor Pulev standing aside, those fights will have to happen before any unification bout between the British pair.

Hearn told Sky Sports television the long-awaited clash between the two Englishmen would likely be a two-fight deal and he was ready to sign now for 2021.

"We have also now conceded that AJ will only fight once this year," said Hearn.

"Before it was all about getting that fight (Pulev) in early August to make sure we could fight in December. Because of the preparation needed and the magnitude of his shows, AJ will only box once in 2020."

Boxing is set to emerge from the COVID-19 lockdown with fights behind closed doors but Hearn said there was a chance crowds could be allowed back this year.

"We hope between September and December live gates will return to the UK. There is also a chance they won't -- if that's the case, we will take the (Pulev) fight elsewhere," he said.

"We have had a number of approaches from the Middle East, China, and Croatia to stage the fight. We want to give ourselves every opportunity to stage it in the UK but we know it may not be possible."

Joshua won back his belts from Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December and has not fought since.

The Pulev fight was originally scheduled for June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur's new 62,000-seater stadium in North London but the cornavirus pandemic changed those plans. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

12/05/2020 AT 09:25
Boxing

Boxing-'I'm back' declares Tyson in training video

11/05/2020 AT 23:34
Related Topics
Boxing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Boxing

Boxing-Possible Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn

18 HOURS AGO
Boxing

Boxing-'I'm back' declares Tyson in training video

11/05/2020 AT 23:34
Boxing

Boxing-Sugar Ray Leonard survives lockdown with remote AA meetings

07/05/2020 AT 16:38
Boxing

Pulev's camp favours Roman Amphitheatre in Croatia for Joshua fight

07/05/2020 AT 09:39

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

Tyson Fury urges British fans to fight coronavirus as a nation by staying indoors

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

Fury: 'Not bad for an old fat guy with pillow fists'

00:00:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

Olympic Throwback: Nicola Adams wins historic first women’s boxing gold

00:03:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Keita Balde Diao blocked from Senegal duty after email gaffe

14/11/2018 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

12/05/2020 AT 09:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: Nibali reflecting on his winning finish in 2013

11/05/2020 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
International friendlies

Portugal hold Croatia as Pepe marks 100th cap with equaliser

06/09/2018 AT 15:18
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBoxing-Possible Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn
Next articlePresident's football shirt irks leader of Brazilian club