Anthony Joshua has hinted that he might retire from boxing in the coming years, admitting that he is coming to the end of his career.

The 31-year-old is currently the holder of the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, having won Olympic Gold at London 2012.

He is set to face fellow Brit Tyson Fury in 2021 in a massive unification fight but has acknowledged that his time at the top may be limited.

"This isn't the start of my career. I'm coming towards the end of my career," Joshua told Sky Sports News.

"I'm not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I'm always planning ahead so I'm coming towards the end of my career.

"Five years left and that's basically an Olympic cycle. I've got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I'll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through."

Joshua surprisingly lost his titles to Andy Ruiz Jr, but won them back from the American in December 2019, before defending the belts against Kubrat Pulev last month.

