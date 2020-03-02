The Brit had lost his unbeaten record after a shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, but gained vengeance in Saudi Arabia just before Christmas.

And in June he will return to London to take on mandatory IBF challenger Pulev, whose sole professional loss came against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

"I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am," said Pulev.

Joshua was due to fight Pulev in Cardiff in October 2017 but the Bulgarian was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed last week that talks were under way for an all-British unification fight and Tyson Fury, who claimed the WBC title last month against Deontay Wilder.

Wilder has since triggered a rematch clause, meaning that he will fight Fury before Joshua can do so.