Joshua won back his heavyweight title belts against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December, having previously suffered a shock loss to the American.

Fury and Wilder are set for a re-match of their own in February after their first fight was a draw and a contest between Joshua and the winner has long been mooted but never materialised.

Hearn has revealed that an offer is in place for Joshua to face the winner and that the Brit would be keen to do it in Saudi Arabia once more, despite controversies around the country's human rights record.

"We have to try and make that happen," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Right now, the fight that Anthony Joshua wants is the winner of Wilder and Fury.

"We've been there before. Both guys have turned down 60-40 for that fight and now we have no other option, but to offer them 50-50, because the fight will never happen, subject to the boss giving the thumbs up, which I think he knows that's the way to make this fight.

"We have a huge site offer in place for that fight to take place."

On Saudi Arabia, Hearn added: "A big option. We have a partnership out there in Saudi Arabia.

"They put the money up for the Andy Ruiz fight. Everything they promised, they delivered. They want this fight bad and when they've got that kind of attitude and mentality, it's going to be difficult to beat."