Carl Frampton announced his retirement from professional boxing on Saturday after failing in his bid to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman was stopped in the sixth round of his WBO super-featherweight fight in Dubai by defending champion Jamel Herring of the United States.

"I said before (that) I would retire if I lost this fight and that's exactly what I'm going to do," Frampton said from the ring.

I just want to dedicate my life to my family now. Boxing has been good to me, it's also been bad to me.

